3 easy cocktails to drink while doing chores

Here are three recipes from David Vienna’s new book, “Drinks for Mundane Tasks: 70 Cocktail Recipes for Everyday Chores.”

The Plant Killer

2 ounces rum 4 ounces pineapple juice 1 ounce orange juice 1 ounce lemon juice 1 ounce coconut cream Orange Nutmeg Garden flower

Fill a snifter glass with ice, then pour in the rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemon juice and coconut cream. Stir well, then sprinkle nutmeg on top and garnish with an orange wedge and flower.

The Weed Killer variation swaps out tequila for rum and eliminates the coconut cream and nutmeg, substituting a dandelion as a floral garnish.

The Sazertax

Absinthe 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters 2 dashes Angostura bitters 1 teaspoon honey 2 ounces rye Lemon

Coat the inside of a rocks glass with absinthe, then dump out the excess. Pour bitters and honey into the glass and mix. Add the rye, fill with ice and then add twist a lemon over the drink.

This Sucks

2 cloves garlic 3 ounces beef stock 3 ounces tomato juice 1/2 ounce lime juice 3 dashes Tabasco sauce 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce 2 ounces tequila Ground pepper

Mince garlic cloves. Combine beef stock, tomato juice, lime juice, Tabasco, Worcestershire and garlic in a saucepan and stir over low heat. (Do not boil.) Pour tequila into a coffee mug, followed by the heated mixture. Add pepper to taste.

A variation, This Blows, offers an Asian twist with sake in place of tequila. Skip the Tabasco sauce, substitute vegetable stock for beef stock and add a pinch of freshly grated wasabi for an extra kick.