Arroyo Grande author Jim Gregory named a finalist for international book award

Author Jim Gregory explains how he came across the idea for his newest book, "Patriot Graves." The book traces the lives of Union soldiers from the Civil War to their journeys west to start new lives in Arroyo Grande. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com