April 24, 2017 12:07 AM

‘Unique!’ and other poems on identity by young SLO County poets

April is National Poetry Month. We’ve invited readers from across the Central Coast to share their best original poems dealing with self-identity and diversity.

Here is a sampling of the poems. We will be posting new poems at sanluisobispo.com/entertainment/books throughout the month.

∼∼∼

∼∼∼

“Unique!”

By Linnea Westley, 10, San Luis Obispo

Everybody is unique,

Read this and think

How me and my sisters do weird things,

Like play and swing in baby swings.

We like to walk and talk,

And color and play with chalk.

There are many ways,

That we like to play

Like chase, and run

To have some fun

So just remember to think,

EVERYONE is unique

~ ~ ~

“Where I’m From”

By Hung Dang, 14, Grover Beach

I’m from sprot shoes from Marshall’s, from Nike store.

I’m from Vietnam in S.E. Asia.

It looks like the shape of an “S.”

I lived in my house, near Buu Long mountains.

I’m from my birthday being on New Year’s.

And I’m from deep black eyes.

From Dong Nai in Southern Vietnam.

And my mother told me: Don’t Miss Your Lesson in School.

I’m from Da Nang in central Vietnam

From eating rice with vegetables every day

My name is Hung. I’m from 14 years old from Vietnam.

~ ~ ~

“That’s Why I’m Único”

By Maile Roldan, 9, San Luis Obispo

I have brown hair and eyes.

My favorite color is purple.

I have 2 brothers and an amazing sister.

I know what I should do and not.

This is Me, the one and only.

~ ~ ~

“Where I’m From”

By Michelle Tapia, 13, Grover Beach

I am from Converse from Bath and Body Works from Victoria’s Secret

I am from sunny Los Angeles

It smelled like roses and lavender

I am from palm trees, sand dollars and succulents

I am from family barbeques, Thanksgiving dinners, and Christmas dinners

and respect

From help your niece, and help your brother

I’m from warm beautiful Mexico and Spain

From chorizon and Spanish omelette

From barbeque steak, parks, and carnivals

~ ~ ~

“Me!!”

By Alani Kiaha, 10, San Luis Obispo

Sitting here writing

As you may see

No one really knows me

I’m a little Hawaiian girl

With 10 siblings

I’m the eighth

I speak English y español

With my familia

That’s me

To bad no one really knows me

~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~

