‘Where I’m From’ and other poems on identity by young SLO County poets

April is National Poetry Month. We’ve invited readers from across the Central Coast to share their best original poems dealing with self-identity and diversity.
Here is a sampling of the poems. We will be posting new poems at sanluisobispo.com/entertainment/books throughout the month.
Poems
“My Argentinian Family”
By Leila Tabuenca, 10, San Luis Obispo
Laying silently in my quiet peaceful Argentinian room,
Peering out the cold fogged-up window.
Staring at the bright sunshine behind the soft fluffy clouds.
I tip-toe down the creaky stairs and to my surprise I find
my whole family excited to see me,
hugging and kissing and saying “guapa.”
When the clock strikes one we all go to the “abuelos” house
and into the crowded backyard.
There we find tias and tios and primas and primos.
We smell the smell of mouth-watering chorizo spreading
through the whole backyard.
I love my Argentinian family
and I always will.
“My Best Cousin”
By Fatima Martinez, 9, Los Osos
Having a cousin is an adventure
We run holding hands in nature
Having her by my side,
is my ride
Seeing her eyes in the moon,
makes her bloom.
Seeing her face,
is my place.
Her hair is the color of the night
But most important is that she's bright.
Her style is in the beauty aisle
Her curls make her a pearl
Her kindness makes her the finest
She makes me laugh like the level of a giraffe.
“Untitled”
By Jack Ajjan, 14, Arroyo Grande
I am from fishing rod from Vans from Zumiez
I am from Arroyo Grande
It tastes like salt from the Pacific Ocean
I am from the sandy hot beach
I’m from fishing and hunting trips with my dad
And where I’m expected to be mature and responsible
From when I was a kid I was told to be good in school
And I was told to always do the right thing and make the right decisions
I’m from the Central Coast steak and burgers
My name is Jack Ajjan and I’m from Arroyo Grande California
“Where I’m From”
By Zach Phillips, Grover Beach
I’m from the beach
It tasted fresh
I am from the palm trees
I’m from an English class where the teacher trusts me to help a foreign student
And treat others the way you want to be treated
And never give up
I’m from SLO
Steak and mashed potatoes
From YouTube and friends where
I learned how to make people laugh
“Ode to a Chicken”
By Simone Gabriel, 11, San Luis Obispo
The chicken was angry
Like a jalepeño
Pacing back and forth
Its sharp beak pecking
At the ground,
Its hunger for bad bugs.
It does not care for its
Ruff orange feathers.
Walking on the hard
Ground, not caring
About splinters
Chasing and pecking
The enemies out of town.
Being naughty and having
A bad behavior.
Its eggs gone for breakfast,
Its self gone for dinner.
“Untitled”
Gustavo Trejo, 13, Oceano
I am from Nike cleats from ribs from Siberian husky
I am from California
It smells like orange chicken
I’m from going to Six Flags Magic Mountain
And funny, smiling faces
From keep on trying
And don’t give up
My ancestry is from California and Mexico
Pozole, ribs
From playing soccer to eating ribs to living in California
“Where I’m From”
By Colin May-McCall, 14, Grover Beach
I am from running cleats from lightweight running shorts from Tony Hawk clothes
I am from sunny California
It tastes like a storm of salt came blasting in
I am from poppies, seashells and maple trees
I’m from a big family that has family gatherings all the time
Never give up was told to me all the time
I’m from ocean-loving Grover Beach
From hamburgers, french fries and hot dogs
From growing up on the beach soaking in the sunlight
I knew I fell in love with California
