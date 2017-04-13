Books

April 13, 2017 3:25 AM

Who am I? Poems of self-identity: ‘Dining At The Shelter’ and ‘The Stranger in Room 26’

April is National Poetry Month. We’ve invited readers from across the Central Coast to share their best original poems dealing with self-identity and diversity.

Here is a sampling of the poems. We will be posting new poems at sanluisobispo.com/entertainment/books throughout the month.

∼∼∼

Poems

∼∼∼

“Me, My Mom And The Stranger In Room 26”

By Sandi Pound, Atascadero

Each day I visit the woman I don’t like much,

petulant, angry, paranoid.

“I won’t eat!” stamped feet.

“What are you doing there!” demanded as I tidy up her space.

“They count your food here.”

“They take things while you’re sleeping.”

Then begins the weeping, with no tears.

“I won’t keep you. You should go.”

“Well, just go then...leave!”

Time is not perceived.

“Shame on you,” she whispers, smiling as I rise to depart.

I share a long embrace with the woman I don’t like much.

Not long ago, weary eyes still sparkled,

sense of humor sharp, rarely rankled.

The woman I don’t like much

gave all who knew her comfort,

love (non-judgmental),

a countenance of safe harbor.

She offered time and understanding,

thoughts of contemplation,

demanded payment naught.

Love, in spite of blood, was unconditional.

Taught me to accept without regret.

Each day I visit the woman I don’t like much.

~ ~ ~

“Dining At The Shelter”

By Cal Wilvert, San Luis Obispo

Had I seen her on the street

I’d have guessed teacher or librarian

Arriving at the end of the serving line

the slender, upper-middle aged woman

clean and well groomed

stood before me

as I volunteered at a homeless shelter

on a cold Sunday evening

She chose salads and soup

not the starchy entree I was dispensing

and ate quietly at the end of a table

her body slanting away from others

How thin the line

between server and served

~ ~ ~

“My Home Town”

By John Turrill, Arroyo Grande

Divided by the Housatonic River,

Kent, Connecticut

housed the rich and the poor

The rich from New York City

went to Kent School

to graduate into Ivy League

The poor were farmers

and the real poor,

employees of farmers

lived in an old tobacco barn

The train runs through the town and

behind our house, a white

clapboard four-story Victorian

first floor for my Dad, the town doctor

He was paid in chickens

during the Great Depression

Freight trains maintained

the town’s population, 1200 back then

Their roar awakened everyone at 3 am

There was nothing to do at that hour

except procreate.

The train still runs through at 3 am

and the population has grown

to three thousand

~ ~ ~

~ ~ ~

Comments

