Who am I? SLO County poets write about identity and diversity

April is National Poetry Month. We’ve invited readers from across the Central Coast to share their best original poems dealing with self-identity and diversity.
Here is a sampling of the poems. We will be posting new poems throughout the month.
∼∼∼
“Mirror Shard”
By Joe Amaral, Arroyo Grande
I am a man burdened
by what I have seen. Yet,
who hasn’t a tragi-comic story
to share when they get to talking?
I embrace the bruised hues.
Leaking sap, a tree still stands:
oaken, aloof. Approaching
the topography of forty years,
in denial I have a beer belly
or admitting my nose is big. I am
olive, rugged, Portuguese — I think.
Then I eat too much and all vanity
betokens a shipwrecked anatomy.
Do I wish to revive carefree youth?
It’s weightlessness? Unaware of
the cartoon-sized anvil looming over-
head, hanging aged on rope fray.
I refuse to let years unfurl as surrender flags.
This despite the impetuous, needled
hairs, growing on my back
and in my ears.
∼∼∼
“Citizens Speak”
By Jacquoline Wms, San Luis Obispo
Last night I was proud.
Our citizens showed up.
They came together on a rainy evening.
They spoke fervently, advocating items
they believe need attention.
They requested our representatives
to prioritize, plan and implement
our City’s next two-year goals.
New positive leaders
and hard-working staff
bring eager energy and
their open hearts, listening.
They receive their assignments:
Create a community that thrives,
that offers each citizen opportunity
and the freedom to lead a successful life.
We all gain by coming together.
We all gain by hearing other ideas.
We all gain by respecting each other.
We are a greater City today.
Today, I am proud.
~ ~ ~
“Me Me Me”
By Hellie Blythe, Paso Robles
My background’s profusely diverse:
Thousands before me were worse,
And, except for a nurse,
Who left in a hearse,
Not one has complained of a curse.
I am full from a diet organic:
Free range kids, and grand kids botanic.
I’ve got friendships sustainable
And health that’s containable.
I’m enjoying old age without panic.
I had no chance to rehearse
When I chose which paths to traverse.
I’d sign on again
With a stroke of my pen,
Could I return in an age less perverse.
~ ~ ~
“I Come From”
By Lani Steele, Los Osos
I come from women
who spoke German
when they didn’t want us
to understand
Rich smells of pot roast,
silky gravy to soothe
the day’s bumps
Houses so neat they hurt
and:
“Sixty minutes makes an hour,
who dare waste it,
who?”
I come from hit and run men,
charmers who couldn’t take the heat,
made beautiful babies,
died young
I come from tract homes
and palm trees,
roller skates with keys
homes without TVs
and from fields which have fallen
under freeways.
~ ~ ~
“Random Notes, March 11, 2017”
By Dale Preston, Grover Beach
On my back patio
I sit under my pergola.
Its stripes of shade
Moderate the warm sun.
A light breeze lifts tendrils of my hair
And the clapper of the wind chimes.
Scents of jasmine from neighbors’ vines
Mingle with aromas of dust on slate.
The campaign season was all too long
And I became addicted to online news.
In the aftermath, I was even more
Addicted — seeking to understand.
This is no way to spend retirement
Missing life as precious years fly by.
Today I turn a page and begin anew
To find my way to peace and contentment.
I review the decades of my life —
Taking stock of ups and downs.
I have overvalued work and
Underestimated life’s pleasures.
As I listen to random notes
Of chiming metal tubes.
I drink my chardonnay
And savor its complexity.
~ ~ ~
“Quiet Sadness”
By Janet von Freymann, Nipomo
A quiet sadness
Spills over me
An inside feeling
No one can see
It is loneliness
At depth’s deep
A personal feeling
That I keep
An empty swell
Pierces my soul
A mental anguish
Takes its toll
It is something
No one can see
A hollow emptiness
Part of me
Sadness knows not
When to rest
It consumes me
Takes by best
~ ~ ~
“Self-Portrait as a Praying Mantis”
By Megan Healy, San Luis Obispo
You are a generalist predator — Queen of the Arthropods —
a lecherous femme fatale type hellbent on
camouflaging unrequited disappointment
into an oxytocin-induced appetite
driven by a diet of half-hearted deflections
you mean a lot to me,
you’re like my sister
never a nutrient-heavy
I want to be with you
maybe that’s why you devour your mates
head first —
a post-coital cerebral snack—
because when I love you is answered with thank you
there isn’t much left to do but submit
to frenzies of sexual cannibalism,
a lascivious alternative that can never quite satiate —
they owe you at least that much.
~ ~ ~
Comments