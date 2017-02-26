Books

February 26, 2017 12:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

2."Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) A celebration of the world's most curious places.

3."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees have their own social network.

4."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

5."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

6."Hidden Figures," by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow: $27.99) The story of the black female mathematicians who helped NASA win the space race.

7."When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with terminal cancer.

8."Insane Clown President," by Matt Taibbi (Spiegel & Grau: $28) Essays about the 2016 presidential campaign by the Rolling Stone contributor.

9."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics.

10."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering and simplifying your life.

