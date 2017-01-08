Books

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

1."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.

2."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.

3."The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A whistle-blower alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge.

4."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad.

5."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.

6."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.

7."Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine: $24.99) Trouble ensues when Newt Scamanders' magical creatures escape in New York City.

8."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a big-time scary movie after finding an old video camera in the basement.

9."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.

10."All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $27) A blind French girl and a German teen struggle in occupied France during World War II.

