Ray Clark Dickson, SLO County’s first poet laureate, dead at 97

Ray Clark Dickson, San Luis Obispo County’s first poet laureate and a fixture of the local poetry community, died in Southern California on Nov. 26, according to his family. He was 97.
As per Dickson’s request, a celebration of life will be held in his honor in July — the month he was born — in San Luis Obispo. Further details are pending.
A native of Bend, Oregon, Dickson competed in track and field at the University of Oregon in Eugene and served as a U.S. Marine Corps captain in the Pacific during World War II. He owned a car dealership in Oceanside before he sold it and retired.
But Dickson’s passion was poetry. Named San Luis Obispo poet laureate in 1999, his works appeared in prestigious poetry publications and were published in several solo collections. His poems are kept in a special collection at Cal Poly’s Robert E. Kennedy Library.
Dickson, who lived in San Luis Obispo for about 35 years, died while under hospice care in San Diego, where much of his family lived.
Comments