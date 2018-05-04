Jerry Seinfeld is coming back to SLO for two comedy shows

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld will return to San Luis Obispo next month.

Seinfeld will take the stage Thursday, June 14, for two stand-up shows at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly. He previously played the venue in 2014.

Famous for his laid-back, observational style, Seinfield is best known as the co-creator and star of beloved 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld." His other screen credits include "Bee Movie," reality dating show "The Marriage Ref" and the popular web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," now on Netflix.

In recent years, Seinfeld has revived his stand-up comedy career. He performed two shows at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez in 2016.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tickets for Seinfeld's June 14 shows, which start at 7 and 9:30 p.m., cost $104 to $175, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 10.

For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.pacslo.org.