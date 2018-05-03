It's no joke: Comedian Carrot Top cancels SLO show

Comedian Carrot Top has canceled his stand-up show in San Luis Obispo.
The performer was slated to take the stage May 20 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo. But he dropped that tour date "due to extenuating circumstances," said Bryce Dow-Williamson of the Fremont Theater Entertainment Group.
Known for his use of props and trademark mop of curly orange hair, Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson logs more than 200 shows a year at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where he's had a residency since 2005.
"My biggest challenge is handling the dry air of Vegas and keeping my voice going," he told Ventura County's VC Reporter in March. "If I ever cancel, it’s because I can’t talk."
It wasn't clear Thursday afternoon exactly why Carrot Top axed his May 20 performance.
Ticket buyers can get refunds at the point of sale, Dow-Williamson said, adding that Eventbrite refunds will be processed within 7 to 10 days.
