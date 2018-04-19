You've seen him on 'Saturday Night Live.' Now Norm Macdonald is coming to the Central Coast

Comedian, podcaster and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Norm Macdonald is coming to the Central Coast.

He'll take the stage May 11 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

Known for his sarcastic wisecracks and deadpan sense of humor, Macdonald made regular appearances on TV's "The Drew Carey Show" and "News Radio" before joining the cast of legendary sketch show "Saturday Night Live" for five seasons. His other screen credits include "Dirty Work," "Dr. Doolittle" and "Family Guy."

In addition to starring in his own sitcom, "The Norm Show," Macdonald hosted the podcast "Norm Macdonald Live!"

Now he's set to host a talk show, "Norm Macdonald Has a Show," on Netflix.

Macdonald isn't the only funnyman performing at Chumash Casino in coming weeks. Wayne Brady plays the venue on April 27 and Brian Regan takes the stage July 13.

Tickets for Macdonald's 21-and-older show cost $35 to $55.

For more information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com.