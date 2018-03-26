Jeff Dunham is coming back to SLO County with a few puppet pals

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his puppet pals are returning to Paso Robles.
Dunham will perform June 22 at Vina Robles Amphitheater as part of his 60-city Passively Aggressive tour. The comedian previously played the venue in 2014.
Known for his provocative cast of characters, which include Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Peanut and Bubba J, Dunham has found widespread fame through a series of Comedy Central specials, including 2017's "Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster." He will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September.
Dunham is no stranger to the Central Coast, either. In addition to his Vina Robles Amphitheatre gigs, he performed at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in 2010.
Tickets for Dunham's June 22 show cost $45 to $95, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
