She was a clothing designer. Now she's Arts Obispo's new director

A Morro Bay resident is settling into her role as the leader of one of San Luis Obispo County's most prominent arts organizations.

Leona Guidace took over as executive director of Arts Obispo, the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council, on Feb. 26.

She replaced Angela Tahti, who officially ended her tenure as head of Arts Obispo in January. Tahti had held the post since April 2015.

Before joining Arts Obispo, Giudace had worked as a clothing designer and consulting marketing manager for software company Adobe Systems Inc.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A graduate of New York City's prestigious Parsons School of Design, she was a founding board member of Real Ideas Studio, a nonprofit organization that provides students and professionals with experiences in filmmaking and public relations.

"I am grateful to immerse into this vibrant community," Giudace wrote in an email. "I value this unique opportunity to work and dialogue with inspiring community members and fellow artists."

Arts Obispo aims to advance the visual, literary and performing arts in San Luis Obispo County through programs such as the Open Studios Art Tour, the countywide Poetry Out Loud competition and monthly art walks in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

In April, Arts Obispo will share original poems by San Luis Obispo County residents on its website in celebration of National Poetry Month. There's also a community poetry reading April 6 at King David's Masonic Lodge in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, call 805-544-9251 or visit artsobispo.org.