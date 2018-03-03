Local cartoonist Leigh Rubin of ”Rubes” designed a series of new signs that have been installed in the Children’s Garden at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.
Local cartoonist Leigh Rubin of ”Rubes” designed a series of new signs that have been installed in the Children’s Garden at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Local cartoonist Leigh Rubin of ”Rubes” designed a series of new signs that have been installed in the Children’s Garden at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Arts & Culture

Bunnies invade SLO Botanical Garden

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

March 03, 2018 02:05 PM

Is it Easter already?

A new bunch of bunnies can be seen bouncing through the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden — but they’re not flesh-and-blood rabbits.

Nipomo cartoonist Leigh Rubin, creator of the syndicated comic “Rubes,” recently crafted 10 signs depicting cute cartoon bunnies — and a couple of crazed cows — in various poses. The critters can be seen sniffing a flower, catching a butterfly and lounging in the lotus position.

There’s even a sign with cutouts for people’s faces that invites visitors to “Say ‘Cheese!’ 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The signs, which are stationed throughout the Children’s Garden section, were funded by IBM, Michael Devine and the Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande Valley.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, across Highway 1 from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. For more information, call 805-541-1400 or visit slobg.org.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

More Videos

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance 1:40

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance

Pause
Up-and-coming magician (and Cal Poly student) shows off his best tricks 1:02

Up-and-coming magician (and Cal Poly student) shows off his best tricks

'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008 1:10

'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008

Famed cartoonists Jerry Scott and Leigh Rubin describe their creative process 3:39

Famed cartoonists Jerry Scott and Leigh Rubin describe their creative process

Atascadero artist brightens up town with colorful, historical mural 1:04

Atascadero artist brightens up town with colorful, historical mural

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:32

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story 2:01

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story

Watch part of 'Dune Child,' a play about the only child to live with Dunites in Oceano 1:46

Watch part of 'Dune Child,' a play about the only child to live with Dunites in Oceano

Rare outdoor concert at Serra Chapel in Shandon is a golden experience 2:10

Rare outdoor concert at Serra Chapel in Shandon is a golden experience

New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds 1:29

New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds

Jerry Scott, who lives in San Luis Obispo and authors "Zits" and "Baby Blues, and Leigh Rubin, who lives in Nipomo and created "Rubes," describe what it's like to be a cartoonist — and how they keep coming up with new jokes. Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance 1:40

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance

Pause
Up-and-coming magician (and Cal Poly student) shows off his best tricks 1:02

Up-and-coming magician (and Cal Poly student) shows off his best tricks

'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008 1:10

'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008

Famed cartoonists Jerry Scott and Leigh Rubin describe their creative process 3:39

Famed cartoonists Jerry Scott and Leigh Rubin describe their creative process

Atascadero artist brightens up town with colorful, historical mural 1:04

Atascadero artist brightens up town with colorful, historical mural

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:32

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story 2:01

What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story

Watch part of 'Dune Child,' a play about the only child to live with Dunites in Oceano 1:46

Watch part of 'Dune Child,' a play about the only child to live with Dunites in Oceano

Rare outdoor concert at Serra Chapel in Shandon is a golden experience 2:10

Rare outdoor concert at Serra Chapel in Shandon is a golden experience

New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds 1:29

New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance

View More Video