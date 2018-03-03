Bunnies invade SLO Botanical Garden

Is it Easter already?

A new bunch of bunnies can be seen bouncing through the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden — but they’re not flesh-and-blood rabbits.

Nipomo cartoonist Leigh Rubin, creator of the syndicated comic “Rubes,” recently crafted 10 signs depicting cute cartoon bunnies — and a couple of crazed cows — in various poses. The critters can be seen sniffing a flower, catching a butterfly and lounging in the lotus position.

There’s even a sign with cutouts for people’s faces that invites visitors to “Say ‘Cheese!’ ”

The signs, which are stationed throughout the Children’s Garden section, were funded by IBM, Michael Devine and the Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande Valley.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, across Highway 1 from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. For more information, call 805-541-1400 or visit slobg.org.