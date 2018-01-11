‘Star Wars’ striptease: Suicide Girls burlesque show coming to SLO

Sexy “Star Wars” stormtroopers and “Sailor Moon” schoolgirls will invade the Central Coast this spring.
They’ll take the stage May 11 at the Fremont Theater in downtown San Luis Obispo as part of the Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque touring show.
Advertised as “the sexiest, smartest, geekiest and most fun definitive pop-culture burlesque show,” Blackheart Burlesque features costumed, tattooed and pierced performers running through striptease routines inspired by everything from “The Little Mermaid” to “Game of Thrones.”
The 18-and-over burlesque show is the brainchild of SuicideGirls.com co-founder Missy Suicide, whose boundary-pushing, community-based site features pinup photos of models with unconventional looks. Launched in 2001, the Suicide Girls franchise has since expanded to encompass books, DVDs, magazines and other merchandise.
Admission to Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque costs $25 to $50; tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or in person at Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo. (Audience members can meet the performers, snap photos and have items signed at an hourlong meet-and-greet before the show.) For more information, visit fremontslo.com.
