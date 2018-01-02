Emmy Award-winning British comedian Eddie Izzard is coming to SLO

Stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard is coming back to the Central Coast.
The Emmy Award-winning British entertainer will take the stage March 1 at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo as part of his Believe Me tour. He previously performed sold-out shows there in 2012 and 2015.
Known for his witty, absurdist observations about politics, religion and other weighty subjects, Izzard recounts his rise from the streets of London to Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in his intimate new show, inspired by his autobiography “Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens.” (Due to its adult content, the show is recommended for concertgoers ages 17 and up.)
Tickets for Izzard’s March 1 show cost $40 to $85 and go on sale at noon Friday.
For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit www.capolyarts.org.
Sarah Linn
