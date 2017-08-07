She put a banner on the Statue of Liberty. Now this activist is the subject of a new play in Paso

An influential feminist, AIDS activist and gay rights pioneer who once draped a 40-foot banner across the Statue of Liberty reading “Women of the World Unite” is coming to San Luis Obispo County for the premiere of a play based on her life.
Ivy Bottini, who turns 91 later this month, will attend the opening performance of “Inclusivity: The Ivy Bottini Story” on Aug. 20 at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. The play runs through Aug. 29, and coincides with an exhibition of Bottini’s paintings.
Written by Cal Poly theater professor Alvin “Al” Schnupp and CSU Northridge faculty member Ellyn Gersh-Lerner, “Inclusivity” follows Bottini’s journey as an activist, artist and actress in New York and Los Angeles. (Schnupp previously profiled art collector Peggy Guggenheim in his play “The Collection.”)
Bottini co-founded the first chapter of the National Organization for Women in New York City and designed the organization’s national logo. She even led the group’s takeover of the Statue of Liberty in 1970.
In 1971, Bottini moved to Los Angeles, where she has fought for gay rights, AIDS awareness and affordable housing for elderly members of the LGBT community. She’s featured in the 2009 documentary “On These Shoulders We Stand.”
Members of the public can meet Bottini and munch on hors d’ouevres at a reception following the “Inclusivity” premiere. Tickets for the Aug. 20 event cost $45; admission to other performances is $15.
Call 805-215-6462 or visit www.studiosonthepark.org for more information.
