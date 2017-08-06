Jan Scott is curator of collections for South County Historical Society and actor in "Dune Child," which explores the life of the only child who lived among the Dunites on the Oceano Dunes in the 1930s. The Dunites were a group of hermits, artists, intellectuals and mystics who made the miles of shifting sand their sanctuary. Performances are each Saturday through the month of August 2017. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Jan Scott is curator of collections for South County Historical Society and actor in "Dune Child," which explores the life of the only child who lived among the Dunites on the Oceano Dunes in the 1930s. The Dunites were a group of hermits, artists, intellectuals and mystics who made the miles of shifting sand their sanctuary. Performances are each Saturday through the month of August 2017. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Arts & Culture

A group of hermits, artists once made Oceano Dunes their home. Find out what it was like

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

August 06, 2017 9:37 PM

The South County Historical Society’s production of “Dune Child” by Ella Thorp Ellis opened Saturday, Aug. 5.

The production — part of the society’s Summer Historic Theatre program — is the semi-autobiographical story of Ellis, who grew up as the only child living with the Dunites on the Oceano Dunes during the Great Depression.

The Dunites were a group of hermits, artists, intellectuals and mystics who made the miles of shifting sand their sanctuary.

They came to the area for many reasons — some wanted to live far from the growing bustle of the nation’s cities, while others were forced into the lifestyle by the Great Depression and a lack of options. They lived in driftwood shacks nestled among the dunes, preaching a Utopian lifestyle and surviving on the Pismo clams that then pockmarked the beaches.

The free play will be held every Saturday through Aug. 26 at the IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St. in Arroyo Grande. Curtain is at 2 p.m.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch part of 'Dune Child,' a play about the only child to live with Dunites in Oceano

View More Video