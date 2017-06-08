Moving wind and light sculpture greets visitors to downtown SLO

More Videos

Highlights of Cal Poly's overtime loss to Northern Iowa 2:19

Highlights of Cal Poly's overtime loss to Northern Iowa

Pause
Visitors of Pirate's Cove sound off about trash and nudity 1:28

Visitors of Pirate's Cove sound off about trash and nudity

DMV Investigations Chief Frank Alvarez talks SLO County chop shops 5:52

DMV Investigations Chief Frank Alvarez talks SLO County chop shops

Morro Bay celebrates with the Avocado and Margarita Street Festival 1:22

Morro Bay celebrates with the Avocado and Margarita Street Festival

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers 1:39

How to cut an avocado and keep your fingers

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Hurricane Irma 3:36

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Hurricane Irma

Take a mountain bike ride down 2,624-foot Cerro Alto 6:56

Take a mountain bike ride down 2,624-foot Cerro Alto

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

  • New moving sculpture in downtown SLO 'spills' the winds

    Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets.

Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Artist Jeffery Laudenslager and assistant Daniel Camarena talk about the balance and grace of a new 30-foot moving sculpture, "Olas Portola-Fuenta Seca" (Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain), in San Luis Obispo. The sculpture was installed Friday, June 9, 2017, at Marsh and Higuera streets. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Arts & Culture

Moving wind and light sculpture greets visitors to downtown SLO

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

June 08, 2017 5:09 PM

A 30-foot-tall moving sculpture now greets visitors at the south entrance of downtown San Luis Obispo.

The sculpture, which was installed Friday on the original Portola Fountain base at the intersection of Higuera and Marsh streets, moves when the wind blows.

The artwork was created by kinetic sculptor Jeffrey Laudenslager and light sculpture Deanne Sabeck, according to a news release. It consists of geometric shapes joined and balanced so they can only be moved by the wind. It also features dichroic glass that divides the light spectrum so that the sculpture transmits one color while reflecting its opposite.

The one-way horseshoe lane that connects Higuera and Marsh Streets will be closed during installation work, which is expected to be completed later this summer.

The name of the statue is “Olas Portola-Fuente Seca,” meaning “Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

View More Video