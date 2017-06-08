Moving wind and light sculpture greets visitors to downtown SLO

A 30-foot-tall moving sculpture now greets visitors at the south entrance of downtown San Luis Obispo.

The sculpture, which was installed Friday on the original Portola Fountain base at the intersection of Higuera and Marsh streets, moves when the wind blows.

The artwork was created by kinetic sculptor Jeffrey Laudenslager and light sculpture Deanne Sabeck, according to a news release. It consists of geometric shapes joined and balanced so they can only be moved by the wind. It also features dichroic glass that divides the light spectrum so that the sculpture transmits one color while reflecting its opposite.

The one-way horseshoe lane that connects Higuera and Marsh Streets will be closed during installation work, which is expected to be completed later this summer.

The name of the statue is “Olas Portola-Fuente Seca,” meaning “Waves in a Dry Portola Fountain.”