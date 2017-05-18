‘People want to learn’ — and this Nipomo theater company is here to help

A Nipomo theater troupe is teaming up with residents of a local housing community with an emphasis on lifelong learning for its first full season.

Central Coast Theater Works kicks off its 2017 season with “Sweet Baby James: A Musical Tribute to James Taylor,” playing Friday through Sunday at The Monarch Club in Nipomo.

Part of the Nipomo Recreation Association, Central Coast Theater Works got its start with productions of “It’s a Wonderful Life” in 2015 and 2016 at Nipomo schools.

Meserve-Miller came aboard as the managing director of the nonprofit theater company last summer.

“It’s the most wonderful, serendipitous situation (for) a small-town theater producer like myself,” said Meserve-Miller, who served as San Luis Obispo Little Theatre’s development director for more than a decade. “I wake up and I kind of pinch myself going, ‘Is this real?’ ”

She’s made it her mission to find a permanent, and affordable, home for Central Coast Theater Works.

For its 2017 season, Central Coast Theater Works is partnering with The Monarch Club — an event center located on the grounds of Trilogy at Monarch Dunes — and the Monarch Media Club.

“A lot of people don’t know about this wonderful place,” Meserve-Miller said. “The whole venue out there really lends itself to having a good party.”

There, Meserve-Miller hopes to make Central Coast Theater Works a viable player in a local stage community split between mostly-volunteer groups such as By the Sea Productions in Morro Bay and Wine Country Theatre in Paso Robles, and professional companies including PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre in Santa Maria and the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano.

“‘Community’ is really the key word,” Meserve-Miller said. “To me, (community theater) means inclusive and open to everybody, of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels.”

That’s why Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, advertised as an “active lifestyle community” for ages 55 and up, is an ideal home for Central Coast Theater Works, retiree and Trilogy resident Mike Stevens said. He’s a member of the Monarch Media Club, which reaches listeners in Arroyo Grande and Nipomo via daily radio broadcasts.

“People want to learn,” Stevens said. “You’ve (spent) your whole life working on a career. … And now you’ve got the time and money to be able to explore new things.”

Central Coast Theater Works “gives them another outlet,” he added, as well as a new, nearby source source for live entertainment.

“It really helps the entire community stay vital,” Meserve-Miller said.