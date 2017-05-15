Comedian Ron White — aka Tater Salad — to perform in Paso Robles

Standup comedian Ron White will bring his engagingly off-color act to Paso Robles this fall.

White, the cigar-smoking, scotch-swigging comedian nicknamed Tater Salad, is slated to take the stage in October at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

White is best known for sharing the stage with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy as part of the wildly popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour in the early 2000s.

His 2013 comedy album, “A Little Unprofessional,” was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Tickets for White’s Oct. 27 show, which is intended for mature audiences, cost $45 to $65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.