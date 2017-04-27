Artists on the autism spectrum find their voices in SLO art show

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks at Cal Poly Pause 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 2:45 SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers 0:32 Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains 0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 2:09 The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Students in the Art on the Spectrum workshop, conducted by local artist Sydney Hall at the San Luis Obispo Art Museum, are displaying their art in the museum on April 29, 2017. The show is a collaboration between the museum, the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, Hall and event designer Tyler Skinner. Joe Johnston The Tribune