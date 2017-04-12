Cheech and Chong comedy show coming to Chumash Casino

Grammy Award-winning comedy duo Cheech and Chong will return to the Central Coast next month.
Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong will perform May 5 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
Pioneers of so-called stoner comedy, Cheech and Chong gave voice to the pot-smoking, free-loving counter-culture movement of the 1970s and ’80s. The pair has released seven comedy albums — garnering a Grammy win for 1973’s “Los Cochinos” — and appeared together in eight movies, including 1978’s “Up in Smoke” and 1981’s “Nice Dreams.”
Cheech and Chong previously performed in 2010 at the Avila Beach Golf Resort and with War in 2014 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.
Tickets for Cheech and Chong’s 21-and-older show at Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom cost $45 to $65. For more information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments