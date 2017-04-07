‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ stars bring improv comedy show to Chumash Casino

Improvisational comedy stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood will perform later this month in Santa Ynez.
The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” duo will take the stage April 28 at Chumash Casino Resort as part of “An Evening with Colin and Brad.” Like their popular TV series, which aired on ABC and ABC Family before moving to The CW, their show will be created on the spot with the aid of audience participation.
Tickets for the 21-and-older show cost $25 apiece. For more information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
Comments