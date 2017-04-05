Comedian Lewis Black returning to SLO with Rant, White & Blue tour

Standup comedian, author and playwright Lewis Black will return to San Luis Obispo this spring.
The two-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage May 12 at the Performing Arts Center as part of his Rant, White & Blue tour. He previously performed there in 2011 and 2013.
Famous for his rage-filled rants, Black is best known for his regular appearances on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” His other screen credits include “Man of the Year,” “Accepted,” “Unaccompanied Minors” and the mini-series “Madoff”; he memorably voiced Anger in the animated movie “Inside Out.”
Black won Grammys for his comedy albums “The Carnegie Hall Performance” and “Stark Raving Black,” and he earned an Emmy Award nomination for his comedy special “Lewis Black: Red, White and Screwed.”
Tickets for Black’s adult-oriented show cost $50 to $85. For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit http://www.pacslo.org/calendar/event/lewis_black_the_rant_white_blue_tour.
