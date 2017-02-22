Mike Epps to perform standup comedy show at Chumash Casino

Comedian, actor and rapper Mike Epps is coming to the Central Coast next month.
He’ll bring his raunchy standup act to Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on March 16.
Best known for playing Ice Cube’s cousin in the movies “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” Epps caught his big break as a standup comedian on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in 1995. He made his acting debut in 1997’s “Strays.”
Epps’ other screen credits include “All About the Benjamins,” “The Honeymooners” and “The Hangover” franchise. He starred as the title character on the brief-lived ABC sitcom “Uncle Buck.”
Epps released his debut comedy music album, “Funny Bidness: Da Album,” in 2009. His Netflix standup special “Mike Epps: Don’t Take It Personal” came out in 2015.
Tickets for Epps’ 21-and-older show cost $45 to $75. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
