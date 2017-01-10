TV legend Bob Newhart to perform comedy show at Chumash Casino

Comedy legend Bob Newhart will perform Jan. 26 at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
Known for his mild-manned demeanor and deadpan wit, the advertising copywriter-turned-comedian found fame with the release of his Grammy Award-winning album “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart,” in 1960.
He went on to star in the TV shows “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart,” garnering a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award. More recently, his guest turn on “The Big Bang Theory” won him a Primetime Emmy Award.
Newhart received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2002, a year before he appeared in the hit Christmas movie “Elf.”
Tickets for Newhart’s 21-and-over show cost $45 to $65. For information, call 805-686-3805 or visit www.chumashcasino.com/entertainment.
