Have a cranky Christmas with David Sedaris’ ‘Santaland Diaries’

The secret life of a department store elf is hilariously exposed in “The Santaland Diaries,” playing at the San Luis Obispo Little Theatre following some performances of “A Christmas Story.”
This late-night production, which is intended for mature audiences, is directed by Suzy Newman and stars Kevin Harris. Harris has been the theater’s managing artistic director since 2008.
The play is inspired by humorist David Sedaris’ essay “Santaland Diaries,” which he based on his real-life experiences working as a Christmas elf in a Macy’s department store. Sedaris first read the essay on NPR’s “Morning Edition” in 1992.
“Santaland Diaries” was later adapted by Joe Mantello as a one-man, one-act play; it debuted in New York City in 1996.
An aspiring 41-year-old actor (Harris) arrives in New York City with the hope of being cast on the soap opera “One Life to Live.” His dream is soon dashed as he struggles to find work.
Out of desperation, the actor reluctantly takes a job as a Christmas elf named Crumpet in Macy’s Santaland attraction.
Our antihero first describes the excruciating interview process for the elf job, and a rigorous and comical training period that follows it.
Then Crumpet cleverly shares his cynical observations of the chaos surrounding a retail-store Santa Claus and his merry elves during the days leading up to Christmas. Crumpet complains with comic genius about the aggressive parents, spoiled kids and drunken Santas who make his life miserable.
As he rotates between a variety of elf tasks, Crumpet is bitter and embarrassed by this demeaning job.
However, his insights strike a funny nerve as he begins to understand the hidden motives behind this traditional Christmas ritual.
Then Crumpet is surprised by the hiring of a new Santa Claus who embraces the Christmas spirit with good deeds and warm embraces. There may be hope yet for this grumpy old elf.
Harris is superb as Crumpet with a performance that is both wicked and endearing. He combines great physical comedy with outlandish facial expressions, and his comic timing is impressive.
Costume designer Keith Wetzel creates a perfect elf outfit for Crumpet that would look foolish on any adult.
Dave Linfield’s set design consists of a simple, decorated seating space for Santa where he waits to greet kids in the store.
Dimmed lighting is used effectively to punctuate the end of each mini-story told by Crumpet. The lighting and sound design is by Harris and Newman. Pam Hester is the stage manager.
“The Santaland Diaries” is a provocative and poignant look at the absurdity of the holiday season frenzy. This grand dose of laughter and sarcastic wit will certainly put a jingle in your step.
‘The Santaland Diaries’
9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; through Dec. 17
San Luis Obispo Little Theatre,
888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo
$20
805-786-2440 or www.slolittletheatre.org
