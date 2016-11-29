Comedian Paula Poundstone to take the stage in SLO

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

2:49 Classroom companion: Garrison Keillor gets chuckles in SLO visit

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old