Comedian Paula Poundstone to take the stage in SLO

Standup comedian Paula Poundstone will return to the Central Coast this spring.
Poundstone is slated to take the stage March 4 at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo.
A regular panelist on the NPR quiz show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” Poundstone is the author of the books “There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say,” published in 2007, and “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” due out in May.
Her latest comedy album — “North by Northwest: Paula Poundstone Live!” — was released in June.
Poundstone performed at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo in 2010 and 2012.
Tickets for her March 4 show cost $26 to $36 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at all Vallitix outlets.
For more information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.
