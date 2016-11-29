Arts & Culture

November 29, 2016 4:16 PM

Comedian Paula Poundstone to take the stage in SLO

By Sarah Linn

Standup comedian Paula Poundstone will return to the Central Coast this spring.

Poundstone is slated to take the stage March 4 at the Fremont Theatre in downtown San Luis Obispo.

A regular panelist on the NPR quiz show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” Poundstone is the author of the books “There Is Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say,” published in 2007, and “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” due out in May.

Her latest comedy album — “North by Northwest: Paula Poundstone Live!” — was released in June.

Poundstone performed at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo in 2010 and 2012.

Tickets for her March 4 show cost $26 to $36 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at all Vallitix outlets.

For more information, visit www.otterproductionsinc.com.

