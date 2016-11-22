He pretended to be Mozart’s friend. Was he actually the composer’s enemy?

Fans of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart likely know that the famous Austrian composer died impoverished at age 35.
In Wine Country Theatre’s production of “Amadeus,” playwright Peter Shaffer depicts Italian composer Antonio Salieri as the man responsible for Mozart’s poverty and early demise.
Shaffer’s Tony Award-winning play premiered in London in 1979 and was adapted for the big screen as an Academy Award-winning movie in 1984.
Set in Vienna, Austria, in the late 18th century, the story unfolds from Salieri’s perspective. Initially, the composer, with his frankness and kindly demeanor, seems like that of a sympathetic character, but it is soon apparent that he is the villain in this historical drama.
Once a devout Catholic, Scalieri (John Laird) has implored God for fame from an early age. He longs to be a conduit for music, which he considers the most heavenly of the arts. Yet, although he becomes an exemplary citizen, a respectable composer and teacher with the royal court, fame is always beyond his reach.
When he finally meets the irreverent genius Mozart (Ayrton Parham), Salieri is appalled that God should bestow talent and fame on someone so uncouth and undeserving.
The Italian composer, who struggles with smudged and erased manuscripts, admires and envies Mozart’s ability to compose an entire opera in his head before putting it on paper. Mozart’s exquisite music melts him.
Knowing he could never achieve writing such glorious music, Salieri decides to defy God and destroy Mozart’s life. How Salieri insidiously succeeds, fooling the naïve, trusting Mozart into believing that he is his friend, is tragic and heartbreaking.
In the production, director Jacob Shearer acknowledges opera as his first love, and his pleasure in presenting snippets of Mozart’s music is obvious. “Abduction from the Seraglio,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “Don Giovanni” and “The Magic Flute” set the scenes for the play.
“Amadeus” is not a musical — although a piano is rolled onto stage now and then so Salieri or Mozart can play some brief riffs.
The cast smoothly handles scene changes from Salieri’s apartment to the palace, a baroness’s library, or, at the end, Mozart’s dreary digs. Projected images on the back wall show opera houses or various views from a window.
Laird, a seasoned actor, is sublime as the gracious Salieri, impeccably delivering many soliloquies.
As the irrepressible, sputtering Mozart, Ayrton Parham is utterly delightful. Sabrina Pratt, who plays Mozart’s wife, Constanze Weber, balances her comedic talents with serious acting.
Other talented players include Larry Conklin as Emperor Josef II, Geraldo Monata as Count Johan Killan von Strack, Caleb Cole as Count Franz Orsini-Rosenberg and Scott Sebby as Baron Gottfried van Swieten. Humorously playing the three “venticellos,”or, breezy gossips, who feed Scolieri scuttlebutt are Edgar de la Cruz, Sean McCallon and Claire Fundaro.
Keith Weitzel gets credit for the resplendent period costumes. The women’s frilly gowns and the men’s breeches, jackets and boots provide a visual treat.
The sound at the Park Ballroom is terrific, with quiet voices always audible. Thomas Grandall is in charge of sound design and operation.
The rest of the production team includes Shearer and Geoffrey Higgens, who designed the set, and Kent Kenny, who provided furniture and accessories. Producer Cynthia Anthony assisted Ron and Carol Burkhart with set dressing.
‘Amadeus’
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; through Dec. 4
Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., Paso Robles
$25, $15 students
800-838-3006 or winecountrytheatre.com
