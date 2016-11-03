Paso Robles concert venue Vina Robles Amphitheatre breaks records for 2016

Paso Robles concert and event venue Vina Robles Amphitheatre broke attendance and ticket sales records during its 2016 season.
Vina Robles Amphitheatre, located at Vina Robles Winery near the intersection of Highway 46 and Mill Road, sold more than $3.5 million in tickets to 30 events, topping the 22 shows the venue hosted in 2015. The 3,300-seat amphitheater booked 20 shows during its first season in 2013.
More than 60,000 attendees helped the four-year-old venue boost ticket sales by 33 percent this season.
Sold-out shows in 2016 included performances by country singer Dolly Parton, blues rocker Bonny Raitt, classic rock band Chicago and comedian Amy Schumer.
“We could not be happier with the fantastic results from our 2016 season,” said Paul Leatherman, Vina Robles Amphitheatre general manager. “More shows than ever, more fans than ever and great momentum to build on for years to come.”
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 781-7902; fax: 781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments