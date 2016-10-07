‘Trudy and The Beast’ mixes science fiction and comedy

A spoof with local flair blends a classic fairy tale with science fiction in “Trudy and The Beast, or, The Creature from the Blacklake Lagoon,” playing at the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano.
This clever musical comedy, loosely based on the 1991 animated movie “Beauty and the Beast” and the 1954 movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” was written by the Melodrama’s Eric Hoit and Jordan Richardson.
When a professional golfer (Jake Delaney) confesses to cheating on the Blacklake Golf Resort course in Nipomo, the Goddess of Golf (portrayed by a puppet) transforms him into a hideous half-man, half-fish creature. Also cursed are his caddy, Cartsworth (Paul Henry), now a golf cart, and his agent, Mrs. Putts (Eleise Moore), who becomes a golf bag. The three are destined to hide in a cavern deep beneath the golf course lagoon until the Creature falls in love.
Rumors are circulating that the Creature has been spotted on the 13th hole lurking in the trees. This prompts a pompous local golf pro, Gerard (Matt Miles), and his bashful caddy, Felix (Mike Fiore), to skip the superstitious hole. However, Trudy (Katie Worley Beck) — accompanied by her ditzy friend Minnie (Rachel Tietz) — dismisses the urban legend and keeps golfing. Eventually the girls discover the Creature, who is attracted to Trudy. Seeing through his ugliness, Trudy befriends the kind and gentle amphibian.
Meanwhile, Gerard, trying to impress Trudy, announces his intent to destroy the Creature and save the golf course. To prevent the monster’s demise, Trudy reluctantly agrees to go on a date with Gerard on Valentine’s Day.
When the date falls apart, Gerard vows to hunt and kill the Creature with a harpoon. Trudy must protect her beloved beast with the help of Minnie, Felix, Cartsworth and Mrs. Putts.
Directed and choreographed by Hoit with the help of musical director Ilana Atkins, this hilarious farce is filled with budding romances, zany chases and blundering mishaps.
Musical numbers parody such popular tunes as “The Hills are Alive” from the musical “The Sound of Music,” “I Think I Love You” by The Partridge Family and “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” by Journey.
The talented actors embody their characters with the right amount of exaggeration and comic antics.
Beck is delightful, exuding boundless energy as Trudy. Fiore and Moore stand out as sidekicks Felix and Mrs. Putts with amusing facial expressions and physical slapstick.
Renee Van Niel’s costumes include colorful golf outfits for the humans and outlandish garb for the cursed characters. Mrs. Putts waddles around in a creative pink plaid golf bag, and Cartsworth carries a partial golf cart around his waist.
The Creature’s green head gear and scaly arms, meanwhile, live up to his man-fish persona.
The simple set design by Brandon P.T. Davis alternates between the green golf course and the dark cavern. The lighting designer and stage manager is Amanda Johnson.
Following each performance of “Trudy and The Beast,” the Melodrama presents “The Chairman of the Board Vaudeville Revue.” Through soothing songs and old-fashioned dancing, the show pays tribute to legendary singer Frank Sinatra.
With medleys featuring 20 of Sinatra’s greatest hits, there are many moving moments including Rachel Tietz’s rendition of “Moon River.” The troupe wanders smoothly down memory lane in this celebration of an entertaining icon.
‘Trudy and The Beast’
7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday; through Nov. 13
Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano
$19 to $25
