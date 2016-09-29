‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ is moving, memorable

The sometimes haunting and often humorous friendship between a dying professor and his former student is powerfully depicted in “Tuesdays with Morrie,” playing at the San Luis Obispo Little Theatre.
The one-act play, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, is based on Albom’s best-selling memoir, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” published in 1997. In 1999, the book was made into a television movie of the same name starring Hank Azaria as Albom and Jack Lemmon as the his favorite sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz.
Like the book and movie, the play chronicles the real-life relationship between the author and Schwartz, who he met at Brandeis University. The early bond that developed between the university professor and his student is revealed through a series of flashbacks.
Mitch Albom (Bobby Kendrick) is a successful sports writer living a fast-paced life.
Sixteen years after graduating college, he happens to see Morrie (Tom Ammon) appearing on the television show “Nightline.” That’s how he discovers that Morrie has been diagnosed with amyothropic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Mitch, anguished over breaking his promise to keep in touch with his former professor after college, then decides to visit Morrie at his home in Massachusetts.
That initial visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage as Mitch learns valuable life lessons and Morrie slowly succumbs to a debilitating disease. The consummate journalist relishes his time with his former teacher and records their Tuesday sessions on tape.
With humor and humility, Morrie shares his wisdom about love, happiness, forgiveness and the aging process. He also pushes his past pupil to re-evaluate the meaning of success in his work life.
Meanwhile, Mitch provides comfort, support and companionship to his beloved mentor.
Directed beautifully by Jody Hovland, this profound portrait of life and death is perfectly tailored for the intimate San Luis Obispo Little Theatre.
Ammon is superb as the ailing Morrie, providing the right amount of balance between wittiness and suffering. Kendrick tackles the transformation of Mitch from detachment to compassion with amazing subtlety.
Both actors show a genuine concern for each other. Their stellar performances are perfectly understated.
David Linfield’s set design provides the right amount of simplicity. The stage is mostly empty except for the changing props needed to follow Morrie’s declining illness — a wheelchair, a recliner and then a hospital bed. The stage manager is Pam Hester.
Lighting designer Kevin Harris artistically changes lights on a background screen to establish the shifting of time, using soothing colors such as amber and violet.
Keith Wetzel’s costumes feature typical attire for an aging professor and his 30-something pupil. Morrie is dressed in an unassuming sports coat, vest and tie before donning a hospital gown. Mitch wears a simple pullover sweater and jeans.
“Tuesdays with Morrie” offers a formidable and emotional lesson about the meaning of life that should not be missed. Tuesdays will never be the same again.
‘Tuesdays with Morrie’
7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; through October 9
San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo
$15 to $32
Comments