Riders take a spin on the Wave Swinger at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

10 ways to entertain your kids (and yourself) this summer in SLO County

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

June 19, 2018 01:29 PM

Break out the flip-flops and fire up the barbecue. Summer is here.

If you're already scrambling to find ways to keep the kids and grandkids entertained, don't fret. San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of events and activities that are perfect for the whole family.

Here are 10 ways to keep the kids (and grownups) entertained this summer.

Annie1.jpg
Annie (Liana Lindsey) sings to a fellow orphan in a scene from "Annie," playing through July 1 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre in San Luis Obispo.
Ryan Loyd RyLo Media Design

1. Dream of "Tomorrow"

Leapin' lizards! A young orphan finds hope and a new home in the beloved Broadway musical "Annie," running through July 1 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Hum along to such timeless tunes as "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life" as you cheer on Annie and her friends. Tickets cost $20 to $38. 805-786-2440 or www.slorep.org.

Dreaming of Pirates 2.JPG
Circus Vargas' latest show, "Dreaming of Pirates," runs June 29 through July 9 at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.
Mike Rollerson

2. Run away to the circus

Circus Vargas is back with a swashbuckling new show that combines mermaids and sailors with Cirque du Soleil-style entertainment — acrobats, trapeze artists, motorcycle daredevils and more. "Dreaming of Pirates" runs June 29 through July 9 at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. Tickets are $25 to $72; kids under 2 are free. 877-468-3861 or www.circusvargas.com.

Shakespeare Festival 1
The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival runs July 12 through Aug. 4 at Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo.
Courtesy photo

3. See Shakespeare under the stars

San Luis Obispo County’s only outdoor theater company, the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival, presents two exciting shows — the classic comedy "As You Like It" and the epic adventure "The Three Musketeers" — July 12 through Aug. 4 at Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo. Tickets cost $12 to $20. www.centralcoastshakespeare.org.

Ice Cream Safari.JPG
Elijah Ecret, 3, of Santa Margarita enjoys a melting ice cream cone at the Ice Cream Zoofari at Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero in 2009. The event returns to the zoo on July 14.
Jayson Mellom The Tribune

4. Go on safari

Take a walk on the wild side July 14 at Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo. The Ice Cream Zoofari features all-you-can-eat ice cream sundaes, root beer floats and plenty of chances to chill with exotic critters. Admission is $8 to $12, or free for kids under 2. 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org.

KIDZ BOP Kids (1)
Four Kidz Bop Kids will perform July 17 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles as part of the Kidz Bop Live tour.
Courtesy photo

5. Sing along

If you love listening to pop music with your kids and grandkids, this is the concert for you. Kidz Bop Live in Concert, July 17 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, features four young performers singing family-friendly versions of popular songs — plus a parent lip-sync battle. Tickets cost $35 to $55. 805-286-3680 or www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.

A1 Pee Wee Show_2 (2).jpg
Kids show off their skills with sheep and pigs during the Pee Wee Showmanship at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in 2013. The fair runs July 18 through 29 in 2018.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

6. Play fair

From carnival rides and concerts to pony rides and a petting zoo, the California Mid-State Fair has it all. The fair runs July 18 through 29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Season passes cost $25 to $50. Daily admission is $7 to $10; ages 5 and under are free. Children 12 and under get in free on Kids Day, July 23. 805-238-3565 or http://www.midstatefair.com.

LEDE 2 Renaissance Festival
Jeff Sanders, left, is struck by William Hamersky during the Central Coast Renaissance Festival in 2011. The festival returns to Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday and Sunday.
Nick Lucero The Tribune

7. Go back in time

Jousting, juggling and giant turkey legs are in store at the Central Coast Renaissance Festival, July 21 and 22 at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo. On July 22, Be a Pirate Day, kids can hunt for treasure, explore a pirate ship and battle with balloon swords at Buccaneer Boot Camp. Admission is $15 to $20 daily, or $20 to $27 for a weekend pass; children under 6 get in free. ccrenfaire.com.

IMG_Cruise_night_2_1_OLC0IEU6_L331416130.JPG
Hot El Camino Cruise Night returns to downtown Atascadero on Aug. 17.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

8. Hit cruise control

Classic cars cruise the streets of downtown Atascadero on Aug. 17 during Hot El Camino Cruise Night. On Aug. 18, check out the Atascadero Lake Car Show at Atascadero Lake Park, then boogie down at Dancing in the Streets in downtown Atascadero. All events are free. 805-466-2044 or www.midstatecruizers.com, www.visitatascadero.com.

Atas Outdoor Movie037.jpg
Ashley Flowers, 8 of Templeton and Tamlynn Lopez, 8 of Paso Robles, watch "The Lego Movie" in the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero in 2014. The Movies in the Gardens screening series returns Aug. 4, 2018.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

9. Catch a flick

Staying up late? Watch a free film under the stars at Atascadero's famed Sunken Gardens. Family-friendly flicks featured as part of the Movies in the Gardens series include "Coco" on Aug. 4 and "Paddington 2" on Aug. 25. 805-466-2044 or www.visitatascadero.com.

Stone Soup058.jpg
Tanya Freitas of Grover Beach springs her daughter Sierra, 2, into the air on the Bungee Jump ride at the Stone Soup Music Festival, Food and Street Faire in Grover Beach in 2014. The festival returns to Grover Beach on Aug. 25 and 26.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

10. Get your groove on

Experience world music on two stages at the Stone Soup Music Festival, Food and Street Faire, Aug. 25 and 26 at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. Also in store are crafts, children's activities, a model train display, the Mardi Paws dog parade and the Dune Run-Run and Walk race. It's all free. 805-489-1488 or www.aggbchamber.com/stone-soup.

