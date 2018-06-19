10 ways to entertain your kids (and yourself) this summer in SLO County

Break out the flip-flops and fire up the barbecue. Summer is here.
If you're already scrambling to find ways to keep the kids and grandkids entertained, don't fret. San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of events and activities that are perfect for the whole family.
Here are 10 ways to keep the kids (and grownups) entertained this summer.
1. Dream of "Tomorrow"
Leapin' lizards! A young orphan finds hope and a new home in the beloved Broadway musical "Annie," running through July 1 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre. Hum along to such timeless tunes as "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life" as you cheer on Annie and her friends. Tickets cost $20 to $38. 805-786-2440 or www.slorep.org.
2. Run away to the circus
Circus Vargas is back with a swashbuckling new show that combines mermaids and sailors with Cirque du Soleil-style entertainment — acrobats, trapeze artists, motorcycle daredevils and more. "Dreaming of Pirates" runs June 29 through July 9 at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. Tickets are $25 to $72; kids under 2 are free. 877-468-3861 or www.circusvargas.com.
3. See Shakespeare under the stars
San Luis Obispo County’s only outdoor theater company, the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival, presents two exciting shows — the classic comedy "As You Like It" and the epic adventure "The Three Musketeers" — July 12 through Aug. 4 at Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo. Tickets cost $12 to $20. www.centralcoastshakespeare.org.
4. Go on safari
Take a walk on the wild side July 14 at Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo. The Ice Cream Zoofari features all-you-can-eat ice cream sundaes, root beer floats and plenty of chances to chill with exotic critters. Admission is $8 to $12, or free for kids under 2. 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org.
5. Sing along
If you love listening to pop music with your kids and grandkids, this is the concert for you. Kidz Bop Live in Concert, July 17 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, features four young performers singing family-friendly versions of popular songs — plus a parent lip-sync battle. Tickets cost $35 to $55. 805-286-3680 or www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
6. Play fair
From carnival rides and concerts to pony rides and a petting zoo, the California Mid-State Fair has it all. The fair runs July 18 through 29 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Season passes cost $25 to $50. Daily admission is $7 to $10; ages 5 and under are free. Children 12 and under get in free on Kids Day, July 23. 805-238-3565 or http://www.midstatefair.com.
7. Go back in time
Jousting, juggling and giant turkey legs are in store at the Central Coast Renaissance Festival, July 21 and 22 at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo. On July 22, Be a Pirate Day, kids can hunt for treasure, explore a pirate ship and battle with balloon swords at Buccaneer Boot Camp. Admission is $15 to $20 daily, or $20 to $27 for a weekend pass; children under 6 get in free. ccrenfaire.com.
8. Hit cruise control
Classic cars cruise the streets of downtown Atascadero on Aug. 17 during Hot El Camino Cruise Night. On Aug. 18, check out the Atascadero Lake Car Show at Atascadero Lake Park, then boogie down at Dancing in the Streets in downtown Atascadero. All events are free. 805-466-2044 or www.midstatecruizers.com, www.visitatascadero.com.
9. Catch a flick
Staying up late? Watch a free film under the stars at Atascadero's famed Sunken Gardens. Family-friendly flicks featured as part of the Movies in the Gardens series include "Coco" on Aug. 4 and "Paddington 2" on Aug. 25. 805-466-2044 or www.visitatascadero.com.
10. Get your groove on
Experience world music on two stages at the Stone Soup Music Festival, Food and Street Faire, Aug. 25 and 26 at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. Also in store are crafts, children's activities, a model train display, the Mardi Paws dog parade and the Dune Run-Run and Walk race. It's all free. 805-489-1488 or www.aggbchamber.com/stone-soup.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
