Furry thief shoplifts from Disney's Magic Kingdom

This 'thief' was caught shoplifting from Disney's Magic Kingdom on camera

By Kelsey Grey

June 12, 2018 10:54 AM

Two women caught a shoplifter on camera at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida on June 9.

The thief wasn’t human, though.

Brianna Bradshaw shared her friend Jessica Dornfried’s video on Facebook of a furry squirrel shoplifting from a store located on Main Street at the Magic Kingdom.

“Here’s the cute little shoplifter at Magic Kingdom,” said the post.

Captured by Dornfried, the video shows the sticky-fingered bandit sitting in a store display of candy. It appears that a Disney park employee tries to shoo the critter out of the store, but the employee’s attempts are fruitless.

The squirrel quickly plucks a bag of candy from the display and scurries out of the store.

The bag of candy the critter took? Peanut M&Ms.

Watch the video above to see why the internet has fallen in love with the squirrel’s bold moves.

