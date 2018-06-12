RailBlazer coaster to be first of its kind on West Coast – and it's a thriller, video shows

The RailBlazer, according to California's Great America, is a new single-track roller coaster that's the first of its kind to appear on the West Coast.
Riders will climb 106 feet before being plunged straight down at a 90 degree angle, the Santa Clara amusement park said in a press release. The new coaster holds eight riders at a time, reaching 52 mph.
"The design spirit of the ride is reflective of an off-road adventure, with immersive sensory theming that embraces the great outdoors of the Bay Area and Central Coast," the release said.
The track is 1,800 feet long and the design "gives riders an unobstructed view of the ground and air as they speed smoothly over the twisting track," the release said.
Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager of California’s Great America, said that the new roller coaster will be both intense and exhilarating for guests, but will also help the theme park with it's new transformation.
"In addition, it marks the company’s initial investment in the park following the City of Santa Clara’s approval this year of the new park master plan, and kicks off a multi-year transformation of California’s Great America into a world-class destination for everyone in the Bay Area and beyond,” Rehnborg said.
