Yanny or Laurel? What are you hearing? And are you right?

SHARE COPY LINK The California Highway Patrol posted this video to its Instagram site and asked, "Do you hear “Laurel” or “Yanny”? Comment below!" So, by all means, please do! California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol posted this video to its Instagram site and asked, "Do you hear “Laurel” or “Yanny”? Comment below!" So, by all means, please do! California Highway Patrol