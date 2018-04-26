Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is selling a $100 margarita to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It's made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire and served in a crystal Baccarat glass.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is selling a $100 margarita to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It's made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire and served in a crystal Baccarat glass. Fleming's
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is selling a $100 margarita to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It's made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire and served in a crystal Baccarat glass. Fleming's

Entertainment

A $100 margarita? Yes, this Fresno restaurant is selling them for Cinco de Mayo

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

April 26, 2018 01:59 PM

A restaurant is selling $100 margaritas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Yes, $100 for a margarita at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar from May 4 through 6.

The drink costs so much because of the high-end tequila and cognac in it and the glass it's served in, which customers get to keep.

The margarita is made with Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema, an international award-winning tequila aged for four years. It's described as having "notes of rich vanilla and dried fruit." Online, it sells for $335 a bottle.

The drink also has Grand Marnier Centenaire, a blend of cognacs aged up to 25 years that sells for $205 a bottle.

The glass is Diamant highball by luxury crystal-maker Baccarat. It's sent home with the customer in a red box.

This town has plenty of margarita lovers, though it will take a special breed of margarita fan — or just one with enough money — to purchase this one.

For margarita lovers who don't have $100 to spare, you can always opt for the high-end margarita at Que Pasa! at Campus Pointe near Fresno State. The El Rico margarita is made with Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia and Platino tequilas.

It costs $16.50.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

  Comments  