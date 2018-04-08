How 'Black Panther' cruised past 'Titanic' on all-time box office list

"Black Panther" continues to soar at box offices. It recently cruised past one of the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Directed by former Sacramento State student-athlete Ryan Coogler, the movie based off a Marvel Comics character is now the third-highest-grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo numbers. At more than $665 million domestic, it surpassed director James Cameron's "Titanic," (1997) which grossed more than $659 million.
"Black Panther," which became the U.S. box office's highest-grossing superhero movie ever last month, only trails 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936 million) and 2007's "Avatar" ($760 million). Coogler's film – which was No. 1 at the box office for five consecutive weeks before being overtaken by "Pacific Rim Uprising" – stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. Nyong'o also featured in "The Force Awakens."
Ticket sales this weekend for "Black Panther" were estimated at $8.4 million, according to The Associated Press, ranking it fourth. "A Quiet Place" was first at $50 million in its U.S. debut weekend, nearly double that of "Ready Player One," which brought in $25.1 million. "Blockers" garnered $21.4 million.
