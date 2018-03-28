11 free Easter events around SLO County — from egg hunts to dog parades

It's almost Easter, and on the Central Coast, the spring holiday means bunnies, bounce houses and baskets brimming with goodies.
Here are just a few of the events in store in San Luis Obispo County, from egg hunts to a dog parade and a charity fun run. (Several local churches and businesses are also hosting Easter events.)
Hop to it!
Arroyo Grande
Family Egg Hunt and Festival: Egg hunts, sack races and a raw egg toss are in store for kids and adults at this event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Elm Street Park. Other attractions include a carnival, face painting, bounce castles, pony rides and a petting zoo. Free. 805-473-5474 or arroyogrande.org.
Atascadero
Spring Festival: See baby animals and the new Bug Zone during Spring Festival, running through April 8 at the Charles Paddock Zoo. The zoo is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or 5 p.m., starting April 1); admission is $5 to $7, or free for kids under 2. 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org.
Cambria
Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Balloons, prizes and the Easter Bunny are in store for children 8 and under at this early-bird egg hunt, 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday at Shamel Park. Free. 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org.
Cayucos
Cayucos Easter Egg Hunt: Hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. Saturday at Hardie Park. Free. 805-995-1545.
Cayucos Dog Parade: Dress your doggies in their finest spring outfits for this parade, starting at noon Saturday at the Cayucos Pier. Prizes include best costume, best bonnet and best behaved. Proceeds benefit the Cayucos Lioness Club’s Mutt Mitt program. Registration required. 804-835-8825 or facebook.com/LionessClubofCayucos.
Los Osos
Bay-Osos Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: Kids 10 and under can hunt for goodies and compete for prizes for best costume and best colored egg, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Bay Community Center. Other activities include face painters, bounce houses, balloon animals, a petting zoo and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free. 805-801-4444.
Morro Bay
Spring Fling: Learn about birds, butterflies and other critters at this event, running through April 7 at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. The museum is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3, or free for kids under 17. 805-772-2694 or centralcoastparks.org.
Pismo Beach
Easter Egg-stravaganza: Four egg hunts await children 12 and under at this event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Dinosaur Caves Park. Also in store are games, bounce houses, crafts, food, a magic show and visits with the Easter bunny. Free. 805-773-7063 or www.pismobeach.org/recreation.
San Luis Obispo
Bunny Trail: Children can collect treats from local businesses and take pictures with Downtown Bunny during the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Photos cost $5 to $8; other activities free. 805-541-0286 or downtownslo.com.
SLO Parks & Recreation Egg Hunt: Children 8 and under can search for prize-filled eggs, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course. Free. 805-781-7300 or slocity.org.
5K Charity Fun Run & Speed Golf Classic: Sweat off those Easter candy calories at this fundraiser, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Dairy Creek Golf Course. Activities include a 1-mile kids run, a 5-kilometer fun run, a speed golf tournament and an Easter egg hunt. Proceeds benefit the family of Brynn and Brittni Frace, killed in a car crash in January. Registration costs $20 to $60; a brunch with bottomless mimosas and a DJ costs $20. 805-782-8060 or dairycreekslo.com.
