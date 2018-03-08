New aerial video shows Disney's Star Wars land under construction

A new video posted by Disney Parks on Thursday shows progress on the new Star Wars-themed land, which is slated to open sometime in 2019.

The flyover video, which shows aerial views of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, shows a lot of lumpy, mountain-like towers. The new land is set on the planet Batuu, which is "a remote outpost on the galaxy's edge," according to Disney Parks.

The Star Wars-themed land is planned for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World and will be the largest single-themed land expansions in the history of both parks, according to Disney Parks.

In February, Disney officials announced that ticket prices for Disneyland and Walt Disney World would increase as much as 18 percent.