More Videos

Watch: 31st annual Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show 4:05

Watch: 31st annual Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show

Pause
The Post 2:31

The Post

Dunkirk 2:19

Dunkirk

Get Out 2:41

Get Out

Phantom Thread 2:28

Phantom Thread

Darkest Hour 2:21

Darkest Hour

Call Me By Your Name 2:10

Call Me By Your Name

Fahrenheit 451 (Official Trailer) 0:58

Fahrenheit 451 (Official Trailer)

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal' 0:46

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Arroyo Grande's DeBerti Designs: Custom Ford F-150 inspired by F-22 fighter jet 1:15

Arroyo Grande's DeBerti Designs: Custom Ford F-150 inspired by F-22 fighter jet

"I love you so much!" Greta Gerwig sends message to Oscar fans at St. Francis High

Sacramento native Greta Gerwig sent a video message to the Oscars viewing party at her alma mater, St. Francis, as they watched her film "Lady Bird" go up for five Academy Awards.
The Sacramento Bee
Get Out

Entertainment

Get Out

Jordan Peele's genre-bending thriller, which follows an interracial couple and a happy family that isn't what it seems, is nominated for the best picture Oscar.

Dunkirk

Entertainment

Dunkirk

This Oscar-nominated film by Christopher Nolan is the story of Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Call Me By Your Name

Entertainment

Call Me By Your Name

This indie romance stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer as a young couple who meets when Hammer spends the summer with Chalamet's family in Italy.

Darkest Hour

Entertainment

Darkest Hour

This historical drama, starring Gary Oldman, chronicles British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's rise to power amidst the chaos of World War II.

Phantom Thread

Entertainment

Phantom Thread

Daniel Day-Lewis stars in this Paul Thomas Anderson-written and directed romantic drama about an enigmatic clothing designer in 1950s London.

The Post

Entertainment

The Post

This Oscar-nominated, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks-led historical drama follows the staff of the Washington Post in the wake of the Pentagon Papers.

Fahrenheit 451 (Official Trailer)

Entertainment

Fahrenheit 451 (Official Trailer)

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and "firemen" burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his "mentor", played by Shannon. The movie premieres in the Spring of 2018 on HBO.

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Entertainment

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Mooney wouldn't say he wouldn’t say much about how he ran into the actor, other than to say his dad works in the film production industry and he took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video.

Here's the 'Deadpool 2' trailer

Entertainment

Here's the 'Deadpool 2' trailer

"Deadpool 2" is set to be released in theatres on May 18, 2018. Ryan Reynolds returns as the eponymous protagonist, Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool. Also returning are Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Wilson’s fiancee; TJ Miller as Wilson’s best friend, Weas