Rapper Bryce Vine, ‘Walking Dead’ actress film music video at the Madonna Inn

The Madonna Inn and its famous cakes were recently featured in a music video starring up-and-coming rapper Bryce Vine.

The video — released Thursday to promote Vine’s latest single, “Drew Barrymore” — shows the New York musician canoodling with actress Christian Serratos, best known for her roles in “The Walking Dead” and “Twilight.”

(Editor’s note: Video contains graphic language.)

Vine, 29, makes hip-hop/rock-style music and was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s “Eight artists who will rule in 2018” for his “hip-hop tunes with an alternative feel.” He recently talked to People Magazine about making the video with Serratos, a longtime friend.

Vine and Serratos filmed the three-minute video in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 8, according to Audrey Pearce, the inn’s assistant marketing manager.

The two spend the video cuddling up in the inn’s Kona Rock guest room, playing tennis on the pink court, eating slices of the bakery’s famous pink champagne cake and hanging out in the downstairs women’s restroom.

This is far from the first time the inn has been featured on film. Last year, country trio Lady Antebellum shot a promotional video for their album “Heart Break Hotel” at the inn.

Various reality shows have also set episodes at the inn, including “The Bachelor” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”