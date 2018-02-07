Former wrestler and actor John Cena samples Peachy Canyon Winery’s Incredible Red, a Zinfandel from Paso Robles, on the Today Show on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
John Cena samples this Paso Robles wine on the ‘Today Show’

By Gabby Ferreira

February 07, 2018

If you happened to watch the Today Show on Wednesday morning, you might have caught a familiar name.

The Incredible Red, a zinfandel wine made by Peachy Canyon Winery of Paso Robles, was featured on the Kathie Lee & Hoda segment as one of the best wines under $25 for Valentine’s Day.

 

“When winter weather is whirling outside, stay inside with a hearty dish and a big glass of something incredible,” the show’s website says of the wine.

In the segment of the show featuring the wine, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are joined by wine expert Leslie Sbrocco and Ray Isle, of Food & Wine magazine, as well as former professional wrestler and actor John Cena as they sampled different wines.

“This is a perfect wine — $15 for this bottle, and it’s perfect for winter dishes, pairing with short ribs. Isn’t that good?” Sbrocco said as she passed out glasses of the Incredible Red.

Other wines featured on the segment included a pinot gris from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and a port from Portugal.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Wine tasting can be overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Jenna Congdon — a certified sommelier and wine director at The Station and Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo — takes us through the 5 S's of wine tasting. Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

