The Haunt brings Valentine-themed ‘Heartache Hotel’ to Atascadero

By Nick Wilson

nwilson@thetribunenews.com

February 06, 2018 09:51 AM

The Haunt in Atascadero, a haunted house attraction, will present a special “Heartache Hotel” theme this month as an alternative option for Valentine’s Day.

The house — located at 5805 El Camino Real — will offer “thrills and chills” during its show that’s striving to offer a different kind of experience than the traditional “candy and roses this Valentine’s Day,” according to event coordinators.

Shows will cost $10 per person or $18 for two. The Haunt will run Friday and Saturday this weekend — as well as Feb. 14, 16, 17, 23 and 24. The shows are from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door starting at 6:45 p.m. the night of each show or online at https://app.hauntpay.com/events/the-haunt-heartache-hotel.

Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib

