That was super quick: Netflix drops trailer for new movie. It’s available tonight

The most thrilling thing about new J.J. Abrams sci-fi film, “The Cloverfield Paradox,” may be its marketing campaign. A very, very brief marketing campaign.
In the same franchise as producer Abrams’ “Cloverfield” (2008) and “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016), “Cloverfield Paradox” dropped its teaser TV spot during the first half of the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter says the project moved from Paramount to Netflix about a month ago.
As such, it’ll be available on Netflix’s streaming platform.
When? Well, as soon as the big game ends, according to the teaser.
Both “Cloverfield” and “10 Cloverfield Lane” made use of unique viral marketing campaigns as well. The first trailer for monster movie “Cloverfield,” featuring Lizzy Caplan, offered minimal details about the film and featured a release date (Jan. 18, 2008), but no title. Sci-fi thriller “10 Cloverfield Lane” was kept secret until its first trailer in January 2016, less than two months before its theatrical release.
It appears “Cloverfield Paradox” will be skipping theaters altogether, in a marketing stunt by Netflix that has never been attempted by a streaming service, according to Deadline.
A number of other, more traditional trailers premiered during the first half of the Super Bowl. TV spots for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and others aired, according to a list by Entertainment Weekly. All three of those films are scheduled for release in theaters later this year.
