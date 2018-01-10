New Discovery Channel show spotlights SLO County serial killer

A new Discovery Channel show spotlights one of San Luis Obispo County’s most notorious criminals, serial killer Rex Krebs.

The second episode of “The Interrogation Room,” which airs Thursday night, focuses on local investigators’ efforts to convince Krebs, a convicted sex offender, to confess to kidnapping, raping and murdering San Luis Obispo college students Aundria Crawford and Rachel Newhouse.

“The Interrogation Room” premiered Jan. 4. The show “covers all facets of crime and the clever tactics used by detectives to obtain criminal confessions,” inviting viewers to “listen, verbatim, to the hair-raising conversations that end with convictions,” according to a Discovery Channel news release.

Thursday’s episode, titled “The Vanishing Women of San Luis Obispo,” mixes archive footage, re-creations and interviews with people close to the case — including Larry Hobson, the now-retired county District Attorney’s Office detective credited with cracking the case.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also featured is video of San Luis Obispo’s Jennifer Street Bridge, where Krebs abducted Newhouse in 1998.

She and Crawford, whom Krebs attacked in her San Luis Obispo apartment, were later buried in shallow graves near his house in rural Avila Valley.

Krebs was convicted in 2001 and sentenced to die by lethal injection, the fourth person ever to receive a death penalty sentence in San Luis Obispo County. He remains on Death Row at San Quentin State Prison.

“The Interrogation Room” isn’t the only true-crime TV show to examine the Krebs case. The killings also inspired a 2002 episode of A&E’s “American Justice.”