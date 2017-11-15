Donna Hoppe of Cambria gazes up at the lighted tunnel which greets visitors to the Cambria Christmas Market, running Nov. 24 through Dec. 23.
Entertainment

12 ways to celebrate the holidays in SLO County — from ‘Nutcracker’ to Hearst Castle

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 2:03 PM

Here in California, it can be hard to get in the holiday spirit.

Instead of snow flurries, we have sunshine. Instead of sleigh rides, we have surfing.

Fortunately, San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of fun, festive events guaranteed to get you in a merry mood. Here are 12 ways to celebrate the season in November and December.

“The Holiday Extravaganza”

What: Music and merriment are at the heart of this Central Coast tradition. Watch miserly Ebenezer Scrooge learn the true meaning of Christmas in “A Christmas Carol,” chuckle at the fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or, The Shoe Music Go On” and hum along to the holiday-themed vaudeville revue — featuring the popular “Reindeer Rap.”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 31

Where: Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano

How much: $25 to $29

Info: 805-489-2499 or www.americanmelodrama.com

Present and Scrooge
Ebenezer Scrooge (Beau Heckman) is visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present in “A Christmas Carol,” part of “The Holiday Extravaganza” playing Thursday through Dec. 31 at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano.
Courtesy of TGAM

Cambria Christmas Market

What: Marvel at elaborate light displays while munching bratwurst and sipping warm gluhwein (mulled wine) as you explore this German-style holiday market. (The adjacent Cambria Nursery & Florist is also decked out in seasonal style.) You can even get some holiday shopping done at the same time.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 23

Where: Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive

How much: $5 to $20, free for ages 5 and under

Info: 805-927-6108 or cambriachristmasmarket.com

Hearst Castle Holiday Twilight Tour

What: Explore how the other half lived at La Cuesta Encantada, as media magnate William Randolph Hearst called his mansion on the “Enchanted Hill.” A 75-minute guided evening tour offers an overview of the Casa Grande (big house), cottages, gardens and grounds, all lavishly decorated for the holidays.

When: Various times, Nov. 24 and 25, Dec. 16 through 30

Where: Hearst Castle, 750 Hearst Castle Road, San Simeon

How much: $30, $15 ages 5 to 12

Info: 800-444-4445 or hearstcastle.org

Hearst Castle holiday
Costumed docent Kristi Yegge reads a magazine as vistors explore the assembly room of Hearst Castle in San Simeon. An evening tour available Nov. 24 and 25 and Dec. 16 through 30 features William Randolph Hearst’s hillside estate decorated for the holidays.
Jayson Mellom The Tribune

“Elf The Musical”

What: Buddy leaves the North Pole for New York City in hopes of reconnecting with his long-lost dad in this magical musical based on the popular movie.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly

How much: $65 to $95

Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org

ELF_2017_0537
Santa Claus (Mark Fishback) and Buddy (Sam Hartley) in “Elf The Musical,” Nov. 29 for the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.
Jeremy Daniel

Winterdance Celtic Christmas Celebration

What: Acoustic trio Molly’s Revenge, folk singer Christa Burch and Irish folk dancers put a Celtic twist on holiday classics in this energetic show.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1

Where: South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos

How much: $20 to $25, $10 ages 13 and under

Info: mollysrevenge.com

Winterdance
The Winterdance Celtic Christmas Celebration returns to the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos on Dec. 1.
Mark Laciura

“A Christmas Story”

What: This family-friendly play follows young Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Based on the hilarious holiday movie, the nostalgia-steeped story is both heartwarming and wickedly funny.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, through Dec. 23

Where: San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo

How much: $20 to $38

Info: 805-786-2440 or www.slorep.org

IMG_A_Christmas_Story_DS_4_1_LHA2ANDC_L277090060
Flick (Evan Clausen) gets his tongue stuck on the flag pole while Schwartz (Drew VanderWeele) looks on in “A Christmas Story,” playing Dec. 2 through 23 at San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.
Jamie Foster Photography

“Miracle on 34th Street”

What: The beloved movie about a department-store Santa who could be the real thing is reimagined as a live radio broadcast by Nipomo’s Monarch Old Time Radio Players. Arrive early for holiday carol karaoke. (Another radio play based on a Christmastime classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” plays Dec. 16 and 17 at the Cambria Center for the Arts.)

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 p.m. doors

Where: The Monarch Club, Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo

How much: $10, free for children under 16

Info: info@monarchradio.org

miracle-on-34th-street
Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) chats with Susan (Natalie Wood) in a scene from 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street.” A radio play based on the movie will be performed Dec. 5 at the Monarch Club in Nipomo.
20th Century Fox

“The Nutcracker”

What: Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo teams up with the Opera San Luis Obispo orchestra for a sweet holiday treat for dance fans of all ages. (Everybody Can Dance and Santa Maria Civic Ballet offer their own version of “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 25 and 26 at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande, and Paso Robles’ Class Act Dance performs its “Nutcracker” ballet Dec. 8 through 10 at the Templeton Performing Arts Center.)

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly

How much: $18 to $59

Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org

SECONDARY 1 Nutcracker
Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo performs “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.
Susie Illia Susie Illia

Sing-Along “Messiah”

What: Here’s a great chance to show off your singing skills. Audience members can join the chorus as the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, soloists and orchestra perform George Frideric Handel’s famous English-language oratorio inspired by the Christmas story.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly

How much: $15

Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org

SLO Master Chorale
Thomas Davies directs the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale. The group will perform George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 15 at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.
Courtesy of San Luis Obispo Master Chorale

An Irish Christmas

What: Journey to the Emerald Island with this charming show featuring traditional folk music, dance, songs and storytelling from Ireland. Get your tickets soon; “An Irish Christmas” sold out last year.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande

How much: $36 to $48

Info: 805-489-9444 or www.clarkcenter.org

Bucket Dance 1
Dancers perform a traditional Irish folk dance in “An Irish Christmas,” Dec. 16 at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.
Clark Center

Forbes Pipe Organ Holiday Sing-Along

What: Join two community choirs as you sing holiday carols accompanied by the massive, magnificent Forbes Pipe Organ. (The Clark Center will host its own super-sized caroling session, the Christmas & Holiday Sing-Along, on Dec. 17.)

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly

How much: $12 to $18

Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org

PAC_Singalong1
Audience participants Barbara and Steve Perry of Avila Beach and Kendra and Larry Schafer of Morro Bay sing “Angels We Have Heard on High” while Paul Woodring plays the Forbes Pipe Organ. The Forbes Pipe Organ Holiday Sing-Along returns to the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 17.
Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

What: Known for their soul-stirring harmonies, these sight-challenged gospel singers have been awing audiences since the 1940s. Over the decades, they’ve won five Grammy Awards — plus a Lifetime Achievement Grammy —and performed for three American presidents.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly

How much: $30.40 to $58

Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org

Blind_Boys__2
The Blind Boys of Alabama perform a Christmas concert on Dec. 19 at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.
Courtesy photo

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

