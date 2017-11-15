12 ways to celebrate the holidays in SLO County — from ‘Nutcracker’ to Hearst Castle

Here in California, it can be hard to get in the holiday spirit.
Instead of snow flurries, we have sunshine. Instead of sleigh rides, we have surfing.
Fortunately, San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of fun, festive events guaranteed to get you in a merry mood. Here are 12 ways to celebrate the season in November and December.
“The Holiday Extravaganza”
What: Music and merriment are at the heart of this Central Coast tradition. Watch miserly Ebenezer Scrooge learn the true meaning of Christmas in “A Christmas Carol,” chuckle at the fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or, The Shoe Music Go On” and hum along to the holiday-themed vaudeville revue — featuring the popular “Reindeer Rap.”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 31
Where: Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano
How much: $25 to $29
Info: 805-489-2499 or www.americanmelodrama.com
Cambria Christmas Market
What: Marvel at elaborate light displays while munching bratwurst and sipping warm gluhwein (mulled wine) as you explore this German-style holiday market. (The adjacent Cambria Nursery & Florist is also decked out in seasonal style.) You can even get some holiday shopping done at the same time.
When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 23
Where: Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive
How much: $5 to $20, free for ages 5 and under
Info: 805-927-6108 or cambriachristmasmarket.com
Hearst Castle Holiday Twilight Tour
What: Explore how the other half lived at La Cuesta Encantada, as media magnate William Randolph Hearst called his mansion on the “Enchanted Hill.” A 75-minute guided evening tour offers an overview of the Casa Grande (big house), cottages, gardens and grounds, all lavishly decorated for the holidays.
When: Various times, Nov. 24 and 25, Dec. 16 through 30
Where: Hearst Castle, 750 Hearst Castle Road, San Simeon
How much: $30, $15 ages 5 to 12
Info: 800-444-4445 or hearstcastle.org
“Elf The Musical”
What: Buddy leaves the North Pole for New York City in hopes of reconnecting with his long-lost dad in this magical musical based on the popular movie.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 29
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $65 to $95
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Winterdance Celtic Christmas Celebration
What: Acoustic trio Molly’s Revenge, folk singer Christa Burch and Irish folk dancers put a Celtic twist on holiday classics in this energetic show.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos
How much: $20 to $25, $10 ages 13 and under
Info: mollysrevenge.com
“A Christmas Story”
What: This family-friendly play follows young Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Based on the hilarious holiday movie, the nostalgia-steeped story is both heartwarming and wickedly funny.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, through Dec. 23
Where: San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo
How much: $20 to $38
Info: 805-786-2440 or www.slorep.org
“Miracle on 34th Street”
What: The beloved movie about a department-store Santa who could be the real thing is reimagined as a live radio broadcast by Nipomo’s Monarch Old Time Radio Players. Arrive early for holiday carol karaoke. (Another radio play based on a Christmastime classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” plays Dec. 16 and 17 at the Cambria Center for the Arts.)
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 p.m. doors
Where: The Monarch Club, Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo
How much: $10, free for children under 16
Info: info@monarchradio.org
“The Nutcracker”
What: Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo teams up with the Opera San Luis Obispo orchestra for a sweet holiday treat for dance fans of all ages. (Everybody Can Dance and Santa Maria Civic Ballet offer their own version of “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 25 and 26 at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande, and Paso Robles’ Class Act Dance performs its “Nutcracker” ballet Dec. 8 through 10 at the Templeton Performing Arts Center.)
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $18 to $59
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Sing-Along “Messiah”
What: Here’s a great chance to show off your singing skills. Audience members can join the chorus as the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, soloists and orchestra perform George Frideric Handel’s famous English-language oratorio inspired by the Christmas story.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $15
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
An Irish Christmas
What: Journey to the Emerald Island with this charming show featuring traditional folk music, dance, songs and storytelling from Ireland. Get your tickets soon; “An Irish Christmas” sold out last year.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande
How much: $36 to $48
Info: 805-489-9444 or www.clarkcenter.org
Forbes Pipe Organ Holiday Sing-Along
What: Join two community choirs as you sing holiday carols accompanied by the massive, magnificent Forbes Pipe Organ. (The Clark Center will host its own super-sized caroling session, the Christmas & Holiday Sing-Along, on Dec. 17.)
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $12 to $18
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
A Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show
What: Known for their soul-stirring harmonies, these sight-challenged gospel singers have been awing audiences since the 1940s. Over the decades, they’ve won five Grammy Awards — plus a Lifetime Achievement Grammy —and performed for three American presidents.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly
How much: $30.40 to $58
Info: 805-756-4849 or pacslo.org
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
