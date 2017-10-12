Free Halloween events for SLO County kids

Halloween doesn’t have to be scary.

San Luis Obispo County offers several fun, family-friendly events suited for even the littlest monsters — most of them free.

Here are some of the spooktacular celebrations in store.

Boo Bash!

What: San Luis Obispo’s Meadow Park is the site of a spook-tacular costume party complete with music, food trucks, a haunted house and a photo booth. The evening ends with a screening of “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest” under the stars. (In lieu of admission, bring canned food to be donated to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.)

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Meadow Park, 2333 Meadow St., San Luis Obispo

How much: Free

Info: 805-781-7300 or www.slocity.org

Tori Teague, 2, and Gus Dubois, 2.5, both of San Luis Obispo, ride in a miniature space shuttle during a Halloween parade at Meadow Park in San Luis Obispo. The park hosts the Boo Bash! on Oct. 27. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Carved Pumpkin Contest and Halloween Activities

What: Show off your scariest, silliest and most creative carved and decorated pumpkins and compete for prizes at Grover Beach’s Ramona Garden Park. Also in store are carnival games, hot dogs and entertainment including Ballooney the Clown.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

How much: Free

Info: 805-473-4580 or grover.org

A grinning jack-o’-lantern greets visitors to a Los Osos pumpkin patch. A carved pumpkin contest will be held Oct. 27 at Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach. Jayson Mellom The Tribune

Pumpkins in the Park

What: Pismo Beach’s popular Halloween event has moved to Dinosaur Caves Park. Children 12 and under can participate in activities including games, crafts, bounce houses, costume contests and pumpkin decorating. (The first 500 kids get free pumpkins to decorate.) There’s also a costume contest for the grown-ups.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach

How much: Free

Info: 805-773-7063 or www.pismobeach.org

Tevor Greene of Orcutt and Britt Judy of Grover Beach show off their Halloween costumes in Pismo Beach. Laura Dickinson

Zoo Boo

What: Take a walk on the wild side this Halloween with the critters at Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo. The Zoo Boo features fun activities for the whole family, including carnival games, a haunted house and trick-or-treating.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero

How much: $9 to $10, kids 2 and under free

Info: 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org

Vincent Avila, 4, and Nathan Calkins, 10, look at a meerkat at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero during Zoo Boo. The event returns to the zoo Oct. 28. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Downtown Atascadero Trick-or-Treat

What: Even Fido can join in the fun at this event, which features a hay maze and trick-or-treating in downtown Atascadero. In addition to a children’s costume contest for ages 14 and under, there’s a pet costume contest.

Where: Entrada Avenue, Atascadero

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

How much: Free

Info: 805-462-0177 or www.atascaderochamber.org

Mice, ladybugs and others line up on stage for the costume contest during the Safe & Fun Halloween Downtown event in Paso Robles. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Morro Bay Trick or Treat

What: Kids can go trick-or-treating in downtown Morro Bay before participating in a parade and costume contest. This event is aimed at children in kindergarten through eighth grade, plus their younger family members and friends.

When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Morro Bay Boulevard and Main Street, Morro Bay

How much: Free

Info: www.morrobay.org

Christian Hunt, 5, of Arroyo Grande, dressed as snowman Olaf from “Frozen,” gets a treat from Toby Matson, who is dressed as a can of Coke, in downtown Pismo Beach. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Trick-or-Treating in the Village

What: Head to the historic Village of Arroyo Grande for an all-ages Halloween event. Kids can show off their boo-tiful costumes while trick-or-treating at local restaurants and stores.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: East Branch Street, Arroyo Grande

How much: Free

Info: 805-473-2250 or arroyograndevillage.org

Charlie Perje gives his daughter Jessica, 4, some words of advice as Hannah Kelsh, 4, looks on before they go out on stage for the costume contest during the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Halloween Parade

What: Flaunt your fanciest Halloween finery as you walk through Cambria’s West Village business district, collecting goodies as you go.

When: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Various locations, downtown Cambria

How much: Free

Info: 805-927-1434 or www.cambriachamber.org

Rick Bruce, aka the Village Wizard, leads costumed youngsters down Main Street in Cambria during the annual Halloween parade. Bruce is dressed as Emmett “Doc” Brown from the “Back to the Future” movie trilogy. Merle Bassett

Trick or Treat on Main Street

What: Hey, buckaroos! Ride into the rustic town of Templeton for tricks and treats. (Stop by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce office for a treat bag and a list of participating shops, or simply look for the orange pumpkin sign in their windows.) Be sure to snap plenty of pictures; there’s a “cutest kid” photo costume contest.

When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Main Street, Templeton

How much: Free

Info: 805-434-1789 or templetonchamber.org

Six-month-old Kayden Jones of San Miguel, dressed as a butterfly, rides in the arms of mom McKaye during the Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown event in Paso Robles. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Safe & Fun Halloween Downtown

What: From a barbecue to a scarecrow display, this Halloween celebration promises fun for everyone. Go trick-or-treating in downtown Paso Robles, snap a selfie with the witches at Downtown City Park or watch the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Various locations, downtown Paso Robles

How much: Free

Info: 805-238-4103 or www.pasoroblesdowntown.org