Free Halloween events for SLO County kids

Halloween doesn’t have to be scary.
San Luis Obispo County offers several fun, family-friendly events suited for even the littlest monsters — most of them free.
Here are some of the spooktacular celebrations in store.
Boo Bash!
What: San Luis Obispo’s Meadow Park is the site of a spook-tacular costume party complete with music, food trucks, a haunted house and a photo booth. The evening ends with a screening of “Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest” under the stars. (In lieu of admission, bring canned food to be donated to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.)
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Meadow Park, 2333 Meadow St., San Luis Obispo
How much: Free
Info: 805-781-7300 or www.slocity.org
Carved Pumpkin Contest and Halloween Activities
What: Show off your scariest, silliest and most creative carved and decorated pumpkins and compete for prizes at Grover Beach’s Ramona Garden Park. Also in store are carnival games, hot dogs and entertainment including Ballooney the Clown.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach
How much: Free
Info: 805-473-4580 or grover.org
Pumpkins in the Park
What: Pismo Beach’s popular Halloween event has moved to Dinosaur Caves Park. Children 12 and under can participate in activities including games, crafts, bounce houses, costume contests and pumpkin decorating. (The first 500 kids get free pumpkins to decorate.) There’s also a costume contest for the grown-ups.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach
How much: Free
Info: 805-773-7063 or www.pismobeach.org
Zoo Boo
What: Take a walk on the wild side this Halloween with the critters at Atascadero’s Charles Paddock Zoo. The Zoo Boo features fun activities for the whole family, including carnival games, a haunted house and trick-or-treating.
When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero
How much: $9 to $10, kids 2 and under free
Info: 805-461-5080 or charlespaddockzoo.org
Downtown Atascadero Trick-or-Treat
What: Even Fido can join in the fun at this event, which features a hay maze and trick-or-treating in downtown Atascadero. In addition to a children’s costume contest for ages 14 and under, there’s a pet costume contest.
Where: Entrada Avenue, Atascadero
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
How much: Free
Info: 805-462-0177 or www.atascaderochamber.org
Morro Bay Trick or Treat
What: Kids can go trick-or-treating in downtown Morro Bay before participating in a parade and costume contest. This event is aimed at children in kindergarten through eighth grade, plus their younger family members and friends.
When: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Morro Bay Boulevard and Main Street, Morro Bay
How much: Free
Info: www.morrobay.org
Trick-or-Treating in the Village
What: Head to the historic Village of Arroyo Grande for an all-ages Halloween event. Kids can show off their boo-tiful costumes while trick-or-treating at local restaurants and stores.
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: East Branch Street, Arroyo Grande
How much: Free
Info: 805-473-2250 or arroyograndevillage.org
Halloween Parade
What: Flaunt your fanciest Halloween finery as you walk through Cambria’s West Village business district, collecting goodies as you go.
When: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Various locations, downtown Cambria
How much: Free
Info: 805-927-1434 or www.cambriachamber.org
Trick or Treat on Main Street
What: Hey, buckaroos! Ride into the rustic town of Templeton for tricks and treats. (Stop by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce office for a treat bag and a list of participating shops, or simply look for the orange pumpkin sign in their windows.) Be sure to snap plenty of pictures; there’s a “cutest kid” photo costume contest.
When: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Main Street, Templeton
How much: Free
Info: 805-434-1789 or templetonchamber.org
Safe & Fun Halloween Downtown
What: From a barbecue to a scarecrow display, this Halloween celebration promises fun for everyone. Go trick-or-treating in downtown Paso Robles, snap a selfie with the witches at Downtown City Park or watch the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation perform Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Various locations, downtown Paso Robles
How much: Free
Info: 805-238-4103 or www.pasoroblesdowntown.org
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
